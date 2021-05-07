CNBC Pro

Cathie Wood talks about her top disruptive ideas, including Netflix and Tesla

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Share
A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Star fund manager Cathie Wood on Friday discussed a few of her top disruptive stock ideas, including Netflix and Tesla.

Wood's flagship fund, Ark Innovation, has had a tough 2021 as investors have favored value and cyclical stocks amid the reopening of the U.S. economy and the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines.

While the fund gained 1.2% on Friday, the "disruptive innovation" ETF only one day prior bounced off its 2021 low, a level that many investors are watching as a barometer for the larger tech sector.

The ETF is down 11.8% since the end of 2020 and fell just shy of 9.2% on the week.

Still, Wood told "Closing Bell" she loves the current set-up and doubled down on some of her top ideas. She began defending her practice of keeping Netflix and Deere in her space-oriented ETF.

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProThird Point's Daniel Loeb is bullish because of easy policies. Here’s what he’s betting on
Yun Li4 hours ago
CNBC ProAvoid crypto and 'meme stocks' and buy these instead, hedge fund manager says
Chloe Taylor
CNBC ProBillionaire investor Mario Gabelli is avoiding cash, says SPACs have 'silver lining'
Thomas Franck
Read More