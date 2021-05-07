Cathie Wood talks about her top disruptive ideas, including Netflix and Tesla

A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York.

Star fund manager Cathie Wood on Friday discussed a few of her top disruptive stock ideas, including Netflix and Tesla.

Wood's flagship fund, Ark Innovation, has had a tough 2021 as investors have favored value and cyclical stocks amid the reopening of the U.S. economy and the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines.

While the fund gained 1.2% on Friday, the "disruptive innovation" ETF only one day prior bounced off its 2021 low, a level that many investors are watching as a barometer for the larger tech sector.

The ETF is down 11.8% since the end of 2020 and fell just shy of 9.2% on the week.

Still, Wood told "Closing Bell" she loves the current set-up and doubled down on some of her top ideas. She began defending her practice of keeping Netflix and Deere in her space-oriented ETF.