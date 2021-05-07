Jefferies upgrades Tilray to buy, says pot stock can soar more than 60%

A security guard stands in a greenhouse of Tilray medical cannabis producer's European production site in Cantanhede, on April 24, 2018.
Patricia De Melo Moreira | AFP | Getty Images
The merger between cannabis companies Aphria and Tilray officially closed this week, and the resulting company is set up to be a major player in multiple countries as legal weed gains steam, according to Jefferies.
Analyst Owen Bennett upgraded Tilray to buy from underperform on Friday, saying in a note to clients that the strengths of the two companies complement one another and position the new company for success in Europe and North America.