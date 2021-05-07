Watch live: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses the April jobs report

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to join White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing Friday afternoon to discuss April's weaker-than-expected jobs report and the state of the economy.

Reporters are almost certain to ask Yellen about the wide gap between the 266,000 jobs the U.S. economy added in April and the 1 million jobs that economists polled by Dow Jones had forecast.

As one of President Joe Biden's chief economic advisors, Yellen has for months supported a raft of multitrillion-dollar stimulus measures to reinvigorate the U.S. economy.

But with April's disappointing figures, some have begun to question whether the current stimulus — or the trillions more proposed by the White House — is worth its high ticket price. Biden has proposed trillions more in economic stimulus, notably in an infrastructure-oriented American Jobs Plan and in another family-and-worker bill known as the American Families Plan.