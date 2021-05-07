Manufacturers push to give workers with criminal records a second chance

At the age of 56, Franklin Comer is proudly working at his first job.

Comer is approaching his one-year anniversary at Nehemiah Manufacturing in Cincinnati, after serving more than 33 years in prison for aggravated robbery and murder.

"Throughout the whole incarceration, one of the first things that was most important to me, I had to take an inventory of self … and identify the issues that sent me to prison and allowed me to make the decisions that led me to commit a crime," Comer said. "I knew I made a mistake. And so, when I went to prison, I tried to redeem myself into becoming a better person."

"You know, it took me a while," he said. "I accomplished it."

Comer received help to reenter society from Cincinnati Works, a job readiness organization in Ohio. The program helped Comer get his driver's license, fill out job applications and find his way to Nehemiah. Today, he works as a warehouse associate — and his story isn't unique. Out of Nehemiah's 180 employees, nearly 80% are "second chance" hires, part of a greater push for inclusive capitalism the company first embraced a decade ago.

"There's a cohesion here of people that you would never know what their background is, if they didn't tell you. And to me that's important," Comer said. "They don't care about the past, [there's a] degree of compassion and understanding that they have here."

Companies like Nehemiah have embraced second chance hiring of workers with criminal records, out of compassion and, more frequently, out of necessity. The manufacturing sector has 500,000 jobs open today — a number that will swell to 4 million over the course of the next decade. Finding workers to fill those jobs is a challenge.

To help bridge the gap, The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), recently announced a new partnership with the Charles Koch Institute to expand so-called second chance hiring opportunities in the industry, following the model Nehemiah has been working on for 11 years.

