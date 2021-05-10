U.S. Covid cases down 30% over past two weeks as country averages 2 million shots per day

A man holds his emotional support dog, named 'Rhea,' as he receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine during a walk-up clinic at the Kennedy Center's outdoor Reach area on May 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The rate of average daily new Covid cases in the U.S. fell to below 41,000 over the weekend, down 30% from two weeks ago and the lowest level since September, Johns Hopkins University data showed.

The country has reported an average of 2 million vaccinations per day over the past week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, down 40% from peak levels.

U.S. Covid cases

The U.S. is reporting 40,800 daily new infections, based on a seven-day average of data compiled by Hopkins. That figure is down 30% over the past 14 days and 43% from the most recent high point, when the country was seeing about 71,000 daily cases in mid-April. It is also the lowest average since Sept. 19.