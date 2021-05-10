EU leaders raise doubts over U.S. plan to waive Covid vaccine patents

France's President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference during the European Social Summit hosted by the Portuguese presidency of the Council of the European Union at the Palacio de Cristal in Porto.

LONDON — European leaders have doubts that waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, a proposal recently supported by the United States, is the way to go.

Instead, they have criticized the U.S. for not exporting Covid shots.

"It is not really a matter of intellectual property rights. You can give the intellectual property to labs that do not know how to produce (the vaccine) and they won't be able to produce it overnight," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Friday ahead of a European meeting, according to CNBC translation.

In the meantime, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also said: "I made clear here already that I don't believe that releasing patents is the solution to provide vaccines for more people."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday welcomed the U.S. decision to back vaccine patent waivers.

"It is a good initiative but I don't think it is enough," he said in Porto, Portugal, while also advocating for production and distribution to also be scaled up.

President Joe Biden surprised his European counterparts last week by announcing the U.S. administration was in favor of lifting IP rights for Covid vaccines, citing the "extraordinary circumstances" of the pandemic.

Health experts, human rights groups and international medical charities argue it is critical to waive IP rights to urgently address global vaccine scarcity amid the pandemic and, ultimately, avoid prolonging the health crisis. Vaccine makers, however, say this could disrupt the flow of raw materials, while also leading to lower investments on health research from smaller biotech innovators.