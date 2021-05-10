CNBC Pro

Tom Lee is worried about 'FANG' and tech, favors these three sectors now amid the reopening

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Fundstrat's Tom Lee tweaked his group of reopening "epicenter" sectors and is sounding the alarm about weakness in major tech names.

The market strategist said in a note that the market's strong finish last week showed that there was still upside potential for stocks, but there was still the need for a rotation into reopening plays and away from tech giants.

Lee's firm has gained prominence since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic for several timely market predictions, including his bullish call near last March's market bottom.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProGoldman says these are the biggest threats to the dominant 5 tech stocks
Maggie Fitzgerald19 min ago
CNBC ProThese stocks are ready to rally as the earnings recovery kicks in, analysts say
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProInvestment bank picks 3 stocks to buy ahead of Apple's next iPhone launch
Yen Nee Lee
Read More