Californians could see new stimulus checks, renter assistance under this proposal. Here's who would qualify

A bartender wearing a protective mask mixes a drink inside a bar in San Francisco, California, on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Californians could see an extra financial boost after Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a proposal to send new stimulus checks and renter assistance to residents on Monday.

The $100 billion comeback plan announced by Newsom, a Democrat, calls for a total of about $12 billion in direct payments to residents and around $5 billion in renter assistance.

The plan also includes $2 billion to help state residents pay overdue water and utility bills.

The proposal from Newsom — who's facing a recall vote, likely this November — comes as the state posts a record $75.7 billion budget surplus.

Under the terms of the plan, 2 out of every 3 Californians would get stimulus checks.

Residents with income up to $75,000 would receive $600, according to the proposal.

Families with dependents and undocumented families would be eligible for an additional $500.