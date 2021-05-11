Druckenmiller sees new cryptos eventually overtaking Ethereum, other incumbents

The cryptocurrency that could potentially come to dominate every day transactions and contracts likely hasn't been invented yet, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said Tuesday.

Druckenmiller, the CEO of the Duquesne Family Office, joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" to discuss his warning about the Federal Reserve creating asset bubbles and devaluing the U.S. dollar through continued monetary stimulus.

The hedge fund veteran said that a crypto asset may eventually become a new reserve currency, but that its invention "probably hasn't happened yet."