5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Futures fall with tech sell-off set to resume

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange Source: NYSE

U.S. stock futures declined early Wednesday, led by tech shares once again. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 120 points while S&P 500 futures traded 0.4% lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.7%. Big Tech shares including Alphabet, Microsoft, Netflix, Facebook and Apple traded in the red, as did shares of chipmakers Nvidia and AMD. The technology sector pulled off a big intraday reversal in the previous session where the Nasdaq Composite erased a loss of more than 2% and ended the day flat. The blue-chip Dow, however, lost more than 450 points to suffer its worst day since February.

2. All eyes on inflation data

Twenty/20

The widely watched consumer inflation data for April is set to be released Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The number could show the biggest year-over-year gain in nearly a decade. The anticipated 3.6% jump in the headline consumer price index in April would be the largest since September 2011. The CPI is expected to be up 0.2% month over month, according to Dow Jones. That compares with March's 0.6% increase, or gain of 2.6% year over year. On a core basis — which excludes food and energy — the CPI is expected to have increased by 0.3% from March or 2.3% year over year.

3. Gas shortages could worsen amid Colonial Pipeline disruption

A line of vehicles proceeds towards gas pumps at Costco, as Eric Howard directs traffic after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11, 2021. Jay Paul | Reuters

Gasoline prices could rise further if the Colonial Pipeline is not back in business by the weekend, and there could be broader localized fuel shortages across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions. Colonial Pipeline, which stopped transmissions Friday after a ransomware attack, said it expects to restore a substantial amount of operations by the end of the week. However, it's still unclear how much of the operations will be up and running. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said federal agencies are working around the clock to help the pipeline return to normal.



The attack, carried out by a criminal cyber crime group known as DarkSide, resulted in the shutdown of 5,500 miles of pipeline. The artery supplies half of the gasoline to the East Coast and runs from Texas to New Jersey. Gasoline stations that could not get enough fuel were already closed in some states, and prices jumped overnight, by as much as 10 cents or more per gallon in some areas.

4. Amazon wins appeal over $300 million EU tax bill

Amazon logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Igor Golovniov | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Amazon on Wednesday won its appeal against the European Commission, which had ordered the U.S. tech giant to pay back 250 million euros ($303 million) in taxes to Luxembourg. The EU's general court said the commission had failed to prove that there was an illegal tax advantage given to Amazon by Luxembourg — where the U.S. firm has its European subsidiary. The Brussels-based commission said in 2017 that Luxembourg had granted undue tax benefits to Amazon. The commission said at the time that Amazon was allowed to pay four times less tax than other local companies subject to the same national rules.

5. Tesla’s China sales tumble 27% in April

A Tesla charging station in a hotel parking lot. Zhang Peng | LightRocket | Getty Images