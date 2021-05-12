At least 11 states ending unemployment benefits early. Gig workers may be able to keep them

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (right) and former vice president Mike Pence at the White House on July 16, 2020. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

At least 11 states are opting out of federal unemployment programs months early. But some workers may be able to keep the extended benefits. The moves, made by officials in Republican-led states, would cut off benefits as early as June 12. The aid includes an extra $300 a week paid on top of typical state benefits. The long-term unemployed, as well as self-employed and gig workers, would lose their entitlement to benefits outright.

The American Rescue Plan offered these funds through Sept. 6. "This is really hastening the [benefits] cliff," according to Nicole Marquez, director of social insurance at the National Employment Law Project. "We're concerned with states taking that action abruptly and prematurely."

Domino effect

However, critics say the unemployment benefits don't play a big role in any labor shortages. Instead, pandemic-era factors like erratic school openings, child-care duties, a lingering virus threat and relatively low vaccinations to date among working-age Americans have kept people sidelined, they said.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Some experts think the U.S. Labor Department may be able to prevent the loss of benefits for the self-employed, gig workers and others who receive aid through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The U.S. Labor Department has the legal power to keep that aid flowing due to specific wording in the CARES Act, which established the program, according to a National Employment Law Project letter sent Tuesday to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.