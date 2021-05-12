CNBC Pro

Cramer: Here's how investors should be positioned after April's hot inflation data

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Share
Jim Cramer
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he was surprised some market participants were caught off guard by the latest reading for the consumer price index, which came in hotter than expected for the month of April.

"Other than the highest-growth stocks … most stocks have been anticipating this," Cramer said on "Squawk Box."

He said he continues to share Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's view on inflation, seeing the current price pressures as transitory rather the beginning of sustained, problematic increases.

"I'm in Jay's camp for a little bit more," Cramer said, while stressing that investors still need to position their portfolios to benefit from the current economic landscape.

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProThese stocks thrived during past inflationary periods and are primed to do so again
Maggie Fitzgerald19 min ago
CNBC ProThe much-anticipated jump in inflation is here. Here's how investors can play it
Jesse Pound24 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Coinbase, Virgin Galactic, Disney & more
Michael Bloom3 hours ago
Read More