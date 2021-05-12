CNBC Pro

Forget high-flying tech stocks. Here’s a ‘safer way’ to play China’s fintech boom, fund manager says

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Share
VIDEO31:3131:31
CNBC PRO Talks: Asset manager Jian Shi Cortesi picks her favorite Asian investments
Pro Talks

Shares of Chinese internet giants have taken a beating since regulators in Beijing tightened scrutiny over the sector.

Stocks of Alibaba, Baidu and Meituan have all fallen this year.

The regulatory clampdown also resulted in the suspension of the high profile initial public offering of Ant Group, Alibaba's finance affiliate, which would have been the world's biggest IPO.

Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director at asset management firm GAM, said Wednesday during CNBC's PRO Talks with Sri Jegarajah, that the regulatory overhang will delay the potential earnings of tech companies.

Still, she says there's a "much safer way" to stay invested in China's financial technology space.

More In Pro Talks

watch now
VIDEO31:31
CNBC ProCNBC PRO Talks: Asset manager Jian Shi Cortesi picks her favorite Asian investments
2 hours ago
CNBC ProCNBC PRO Talks: Asset manager Jian Shi Cortesi picks her favorite Asian investments
CNBC.com staff42 min ago
watch now
VIDEO05:00
Read More