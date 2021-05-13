Here's what chart analysts see happening next with the market sell-off and why all eyes are on Apple

After Wednesday's sharp sell-off, chart strategists say the stock market looks close to reaching a near-term low, but whether it sticks depends on dip buyers coming in soon.

The technical signals are mixed, with some of the riskiest names trading below key levels. That would include the ARK Innovation ETF, down 3.7% Wednesday. But also Apple was sending a warning, when it fell below its 200-day moving average for the first time in a year.

The S&P 500 has so far held above the 50-day moving average, a widely watched level that has acted as support three times this year already. It was off 2.1% to 4,063 Wednesday, 13 points above the 50-day.