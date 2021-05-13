CNBC Pro

Here's what chart analysts see happening next with the market sell-off and why all eyes are on Apple

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
Share
Traders working at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), today, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Source: NYSE

After Wednesday's sharp sell-off, chart strategists say the stock market looks close to reaching a near-term low, but whether it sticks depends on dip buyers coming in soon.

The technical signals are mixed, with some of the riskiest names trading below key levels. That would include the ARK Innovation ETF, down 3.7% Wednesday. But also Apple was sending a warning, when it fell below its 200-day moving average for the first time in a year.

The S&P 500 has so far held above the 50-day moving average, a widely watched level that has acted as support three times this year already. It was off 2.1% to 4,063 Wednesday, 13 points above the 50-day.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProChinese EV buyers want luxury — and they're looking somewhere besides Tesla, says fund manager
Evelyn Cheng
CNBC ProThe much-anticipated jump in inflation is here. Here's how investors can play it
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProForget high-flying tech stocks. Here’s a ‘safer way’ to play China’s fintech boom, fund manager says
Yen Nee Lee
Read More