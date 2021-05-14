As growth stocks struggle, Wall Street analysts say bet on these value names

A Boeing 737-990 (ER) operated by Alaska Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in Queens, New York.

The divergence between cheaper companies and growth/tech stocks reasserted itself this week, and there are still value plays with major upside, according to Wall Street analysts.

It has been a volatile week in the U.S. stock market, including the worst day for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since January. But it has been worse for growth stocks, with the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF falling nearly 4% through Thursday's close, more than twice as large a slide as its value counterpart.

CNBC Pro searched the ranks of value stocks in the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in search of the favorite names on Wall Street fitting this style. The stocks we found sport buy ratings from at least 70% of the analysts who cover the name and have projected average upside of at least 20% from Wall Street, according to data from FactSet.

The value fund has already gained more than 16% year to date.