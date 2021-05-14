Japan's Nikkei 225 jumps more than 1% as Asia-Pacific markets rise following overnight Dow bounce

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose Friday morning, following an overnight bounce for stocks stateside.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.41% in early trade — partially recovering from the more than 2% plunge seen on Thursday. The Topix index gained 1.2%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.78%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.29%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.15% higher.

In corporate developments, investors will watch Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba after the firm posted its first operating loss as a public company in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Investors will also continue to monitor the coronavirus situation in India, with more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths reported for the second straight day on Thursday.