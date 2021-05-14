Singapore says it's 'very likely' planned travel bubble with Hong Kong will be further delayed

SINGAPORE — Singapore's government said Friday it's "very likely" that the air travel bubble with Hong Kong will not begin on May 26, as the Southeast Asian city-state further tightens measures to curb a rise in local Covid cases.

The air travel bubble would have allowed travelers to skip quarantine. It has faced multiple delays from its initial launch date on November 2020 as Hong Kong reported resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

Both Singapore and Hong Kong are major Asian business hubs without domestic air travel markets. Their tourism and aviation industries, heavily reliant on international travel, have been badly hit by the pandemic.

Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said Hong Kong is "a very safe region" now, with few new Covid cases detected daily. However, infections in Singapore have been climbing, he added.

Ong said he's spoken with Edward Yau, Hong Kong's secretary for commerce and economic development, about the Covid situation in Singapore. Both sides will make a decision early next week on whether to go ahead with the air travel bubble launch, said Ong.