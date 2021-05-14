Earnings reports and the Fed will test the market rally in the week ahead

A Wall Street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, May 4, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Investors will see whether stocks carry their newfound momentum into the week ahead, as major retailers, including Walmart and Home Depot, report earnings and housing data dominates the calendar. The Federal Reserve may also play a role. Minutes from its last meeting will be released Wednesday, and after April's hotter than expected consumer and producer inflation, market pros will watch it closely. Central bank officials are also scheduled to make comments, including Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida who speaks next Monday. Stocks have been volatile. The rally on Thursday and Friday was unable to reverse the week's heavy losses. The defensive consumer staples, financials and materials were on track for a positive week among major sectors. The worst performers were consumer discretionary, off about 3.7% for the week, and tech, which was down 2.2%. Technology shares were among the best performers in Friday's rally, up about 2.1%. Energy was the best performer, up more than 3%. "Watch it with a certain amount of trepidation," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "It's not like the things that spooked us this week, like inflation, are going away...I think the fact we bounced at the end of the week is constructive." He added that he still expects the market to move forward with fits and starts.

But a positive for the market and the economy was the announcement on Thursday from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks. Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee said in a report Friday that he now expects small caps and stocks that were hardest hit in the pandemic, like airlines and hotels, are ready to rise off the bottom. He is still concerned about the tech sector, which big investors are using as a source of funds as they rotate into staples and health care.

Fed Ahead

The Fed minutes should basically be a replay of the last central bank meeting. But that was held before April's Consumer Price Index was reported to be up a sizzling 4.2% year over year. That last meeting also took place prior to the April employment report that showed just 266,000 payrolls, a quarter of what was expected. "I think the Fed is willing to look through these weird data points. They're thinking that one data point is not a trend," said Joseph Song, senior U.S. economist at Bank of America. But the markets have been focused on whether any data helps clarify how soon the Fed may start to talk about winding down its bond buying. That would be a precursor to slowly ending the $120 billion a month asset purchase program, and also a signal that it is one step closer to raising interest rates. Hogan said when the weak employment report was released, the market view shifted away from the idea that the Fed could discuss tapering its bond buying when it holds its Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in late summer. But the market moved back to that view when the hot CPI report was released Wednesday. "We saw hot CPI, hot PPI," said Hogan, referring to the producer price index. "That tells us the Fed could be behind the curve." The Fed has said it expects a transitory spike inflation, but concerns it may not be a temporary spike rippled through the market. But Hogan said investors took some comfort from declines in iron ore and copper, down nearly 2% for the week. Retail earnings and housing Big retailers report quarterly earnings throughout the week. Walmart and Home Depot will report Tuesday. Target, TJX and Lowe's release results Wednesday, and B.J.'s Wholesale and Kohl's on Thursday. Another disappointing data point was Friday's April's retail sales, which came in flat with March. But they are still at a high level. Hogan said based on the sales report, retailers should have done well. "You're likely to hear the usual suspects are outperforming. It used to be Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's," said Hogan. He said now others have joined the list, like TJX and Gap, and should do well.