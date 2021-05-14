Tom Lee says the worst is over for ‘epicenter’ stocks, small caps, but warns on tech

Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee said that so-called epicenter stocks and small caps have reached a bottom, but more pain may be ahead for the tech sector.

The epicenter stocks are those that were hit hardest by the pandemic, including airlines, hotels, and consumer discretionary stocks, including restaurants and retailers. The small-cap Russell 2000 was down 4.4% so far this week.

Lee said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need masks is an important step toward returning to normalcy.