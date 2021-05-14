Irish health service shuts down IT systems after 'sophisticated' ransomware attack

An ambulance arrives at the A and E department of the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin on Monday, 18 January, 2021.

LONDON — Ireland's health service shut down its computer systems on Friday after being hit with a "sophisticated" ransomware attack.

The Irish Health Service Executive said there was a "significant ransomware attack" on its IT systems, without commenting further on specifics.

"We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us (to) fully assess the situation with our own security partners," the HSE said in a tweet Friday.

"We apologise for inconvenience caused to patients and to the public and will give further information as it becomes available."

Ireland's vaccination program has not been affected and appointments will go ahead as planned, but the registration portal has been taken offline. Doctors also can't refer people for Covid-19 tests, so patients have been told to use walk-in testing centers. HSE said its ambulance service was operating normally.

Dublin's Rotunda Hospital, a maternity hospital, said all outpatient visits for Friday have been canceled, except for women who are 36 weeks pregnant or later. All gynecology clinics are canceled.

"It's very sophisticated," Paul Reid, HSE's chief executive, told RTE Radio 1. "It is impacting all of our national and indeed local systems that would be involved in all of our core services."

"We did become aware of it during the night and we've been obviously acting on it straight away. The major priority is obviously to contain this. But it is what we would call a human-operated ransomware attack where they would seek to get access to data."