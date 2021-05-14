2020 tax returns are due to the IRS on May 17. Here are some last-minute filing tips

In this article IRSA3-AR

FatCamera | E+ | Getty Images

Greene-Lewis also recommends filing online and selecting direct deposit for any refund. This is the fastest way to submit your information and get your money back from the IRS. If you need help, or aren't sure you've completed your return correctly on your own, it's also still possible to find a tax professional close to the deadline, Jackson Hewitt's Steber said — just because it's late in the season doesn't automatically mean you must do your taxes yourself. "There's plenty of help to assist," he said, adding that people should still feel like they can reach out to industry professionals, schedule appointments or even walk in to locations that offer drop-in services. "Tax industry players, big and small, live for this type of deadline and we help people both now and after," he said. If you're expecting a refund One of the most important reasons to file a tax return is to claim any refund you're owed. Through May 7, the IRS has received more than 126 million individual tax returns and processed more than 115 million. So far, the agency has sent out nearly 85 million tax refunds to Americans, with an average check of $2,863. That refund is often the largest windfall families receive throughout the entire year and can be helpful in paying down debt, boosting savings and more. This year especially, after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans should claim any money they're owed.

There is no shame in filing an extension. Allison Koester associate professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business

It's important to remember that a refund isn't free money, according to Rebecca Thompson, director of the Taxpayer Opportunity Network at nonprofit Prosperity Now. It's money that you've overpaid the U.S. government, basically an interest-free loan. You are entitled to get it back. While May 17 is the deadline for this year's taxes, it's also the date by which you must claim any refunds from 2017. Taxpayers have three years to claim refunds from the IRS. In April, the IRS said they still have $1.3 billion in unclaimed refunds from 2017. "If they don't [file] then that money is lost and it becomes a donation to the Treasury," Thompson said. Many credits to claim This year, there are other reasons why submitting information to the IRS is important, even for those who don't traditionally file. For one, filing a return and claiming the recovery rebate credit is the only way to get any economic impact payment that you may be owed, or get a "topped up" amount if your circumstances changed — for example, if you had a baby in 2020 who was eligible for a stimulus check.