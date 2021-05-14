Tesla's Model Y slumps in China sales rankings, data shows

Zang Yi charges her Tesla car at a charging point in Beijing, China, April 13, 2018.

BEIJING — Sales of Tesla's newest model for the Chinese market lost steam in April, according to data from China's Passenger Car Association.

The budget Wuling Hongguang Mini EV held onto its rank in April as the best-selling new energy vehicle in China, the association said Wednesday.

Tesla's Model 3 ranked second, followed by BYD's "Han" luxury sedan.

But Tesla's Model Y, which launched to customers in China in January, fell to sixth place, down from third earlier this year, the data showed.