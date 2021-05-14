Travel search site Trivago pivots amid the pandemic to cut costs while expanding its horizons

It's been said there's no gain without pain and that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

Online travel search firm Trivago seem to have taken the sentiment to heart amid an ongoing pandemic that's put its industry through the wringer for some 14 months.

First-quarter revenue at the Dusseldorf, Germany-based company, which is majority owned by Expedia Group, was down 73% compared to the same period in 2020 and qualified referrals plunged 55%.

Despite that, CEO Axel Hefer is upbeat about Trivago's prospects.

His team made strategic cuts, while mapping out ways to expand in an altered travel marketplace.

"We realized very early that this wouldn't be just a few months, but something that would last longer," said Hefer, adding that firm restructured in April 2020 and reduced its cost base, which he said stabilized the firm and and improved cash flow.

Indeed, Trivago shrank its first-quarter operating loss to 8.9 million euros (about $10.76 million) from 215.3 million a year before — a 96% improvement.

"On the cash side, we are in a very good position," Hefer said. Because of that, he said Trivago doesn't need to generate a lot of profit immediately and instead can concentrate on the strategic projects it wants to push.

Trivago has functioned primarily as an online hotel booking search tool that compiles rate and other accommodations information from sites like Hotels.com and Priceline, as well as hotels chains and online travel agencies, for comparison shopping by users.