Small business owners missed out on thousands of dollars in loans when PPP funding ran out early

When the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of funding the first week of May – weeks ahead of its May 31 deadline – it was a huge surprise to the staff of El Museo del Barrio in New York.

The Latino cultural institution in upper Manhattan was counting on a second-draw loan from the program to recover from the serious impact of the pandemic, which closed the museum for months and meant it had to cancel two major fundraising galas.

"It brings about a lot of questions for how we will end our fiscal year," said Ana Chireno, the museum's director of government and community affairs. "We will have to go back to the drawing board at some point."

El Museo del Barrio first applied for a second PPP loan in March after crunching the numbers and deciding that it was a good fit for that program, instead of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (at first, businesses couldn't apply for both.)

That loan was rejected twice, the museum said, likely due to a glitch because it was applying as a nonprofit, even though it applied at Cross River, the same bank it had used for its first-round loan last year.

In April, museum officials reapplied at other financial institutions, thinking they had more than enough time to be approved and funded before May 31.

Even though the museum is now open again at limited capacity, the funding would have been a big help. Last year, the institution received a PPP loan for about $460,000 — 2.5 times monthly payroll for the 50-some employees — which helped it stay afloat.

"The PPP loan changed everything," said Patrick Charpenel, executive director of El Museo del Barrio. "It gave us a lot of stability — we were able to keep all of our staff and found a way to be an active institution through our online activity."

The end of PPP

Millions of other borrowers are in the same position after the $292 billion allocated to the second round of PPP ran out weeks ahead of the May 31 deadline.

At Womply, a fintech that matches borrowers with lenders, there were 2.5 million applications in its system, said Toby Scammell, the company's founder and CEO. Of those, 1.6 million are in the hands of lenders that can't send them to the Small Business Administration, which oversees the program.

Customers Bank had tens of thousands of applicants in its pipeline, while nonbank lender Fountainhead had more than 90,000 that were halted when PPP money ran out.

"It was a huge shock," said Scammell. "I don't think anybody in the industry expected this change last week."