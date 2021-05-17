Biden to speak to Netanyahu as pressure mounts to call for ceasefire in Gaza as violence escalates

President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris (R) delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC on May 17, 2021.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Monday that he will speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as fighting between Israel and Hamas enters its second week with no clear end in sight.

Biden said that he would have more to say about the unfolding violence after speaking with Netanyahu.

On Sunday, a group of 28 Democratic senators called for an immediate stop to the ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip, where casualties are mounting and the international community is growing increasingly concerned about the destruction from Israeli airstrikes.

"To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate ceasefire," the senators wrote.

The statement's signatories include Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Angus King of Maine, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Mark Warner of Virginia and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. King and Sanders are independents who caucus with Democrats.