Rep. Matt Gaetz friend Joel Greenberg set to plead guilty in sex case, agrees to cooperate with federal authorities

Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Fla. Greenberg has been charged with trafficking a minor, stalking a political opponent, producing fake IDs, identity theft, embezzlement and bribery. Joe Burbank | Orlando Sentinel | AP

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, arrives to a House GOP conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, May 14, 2021. Samuel Corum | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Greenberg is due to appear in Orlando, Florida, federal court, to plead guilty to six of the 33 crimes that he was charged with. Court records say his admitted criminal conduct included using a website to identify women that he later paid to engage in sexual acts "with him and others." Documents said Greenberg paid more $70,000 in 150 separate transactions to pay women for sex.