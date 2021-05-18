Discovery adventure TV show to launch winning contestant to the space station

The view from SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour of the International Space Station, as well as the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft Resilience, as the capsule approached to dock on April 24, 2021.

Discovery on Tuesday announced a competitive adventure TV show called "Who Wants To Be An Astronaut?" that will launch the winning contestant to the International Space Station.

The eight part series is scheduled to take place in 2022, with the winner expected to get a seat on Axiom Space's AX-2 mission and spend eight days onboard the ISS. Axiom is currently working toward its AX-1 mission, scheduled for January 2022, which will launch a fully private crew using a SpaceX rocket and capsule.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for space storytelling that gives us an opportunity to see the Earth from a vantage point few have ever experienced," Discovery's Science Channel executive vice president Scott Lewers said in a news release. "It is truly the next frontier for those who not only dream of traveling into space, but are also curious about the mysteries of the universe. We are looking forward to taking our audience on this unprecedented journey."