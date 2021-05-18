Getting struck by lightning has better odds than winning the lottery. But with a $475 million jackpot, you can daydream

MARK RALSTON | AFP | Getty Images

There's a pretty good chance — okay, an overwhelming chance — that you won't win the $475 million Mega Millions jackpot. Then again, someone at some point has to win. And, there's generally no harm in daydreaming. "Buying a Mega Millions ticket gives our players 'permission to dream' for just a few dollars," said Gordon Medenica, Maryland lottery director and lead director of Mega Millions. "That's what buying a ticket does — it allows us to dream, even if we don't win."

With no ticket matching all six numbers drawn last Saturday, the top prize jumped immediately to $468 million and then was adjusted again to $475 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option — which most winners choose instead of an annuity — for this jackpot is $319.4 million (pre-tax). In other words, a $2 ticket could morph into a slip of paper worth more than the entire economic activity of some small countries. The amount marks the ninth-largest prize in the game's history. The jackpot has been climbing since mid-February, when a New York couple won $96 million. That was a few weeks after a group of players in Michigan landed the top prize: a (mind-blowing) $1.05 billion. More from Personal Finance:

Hiring crunch hurts small businesses Each Mega Millions ticket has about a 1 in 302 million chance of snagging the jackpot. (For Powerball — whose jackpot is $201 million for Wednesday night's drawing — it's slightly better: 1 in 292 million). The chance of being struck by lightning in your lifetime is far better: 1 in 15,300, according to the National Weather Service. And, buying multiple tickets wouldn't move the needle much in the odds department.