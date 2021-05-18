Teens can now trade and save for free with Fidelity. What parents should keep in mind

In this article FIS

Getty Images

"It's so exciting as a teenager to have that agency and access to your account," said Espinal. She added that it's positive that the Fidelity account has zero fees and no minimum balance, as so many young people don't realize those penalties can eat into savings. "You end up learning the hard way," she said of other accounts. This experience to practice saving, spending and investing in a monitored environment with more guardrails is something that is often missing in personal finance education — if teens get any at all. "We've been trying to teach [kids] about money without money," said Henske. Getting started early with solid personal finance habits and learning about investing — including the jargon — will help kids in the long run. "The reason you invest is because you're trying to beat inflation and you're doing that by using compound interest," said Henske, adding that these are "two of the most important things for kids to learn." The cons of letting your kid invest Of course, there are possible downsides to letting your children trade in the stock market. While exposure to risk assets can grow wealth over time, it also opens investors to the possibility of losses. Henske's one fear is that Fidelity's platform will lead to more young investors focusing on buying and selling individual stocks. "It's not practical," he said. "As advisors, to clients, we don't even buy individual stocks — we buy ETFs, funds, managed accounts, things like that. "So why are we spending so much time trying to teach kids how to buy and sell an individual stock when they're never going to be using that in the future?" His fear is that losses could take a psychological toll on kids and turn them off from investing.

Anything that spurs a conversation about personal finance in your house is great. Tom Henske financial advisor at Fifth Avenue Financial