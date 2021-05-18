CNBC Pro

David Tepper trimmed tech stocks and bet on energy in the first quarter. Here are his top holdings

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
David Tepper, founder and president of Appaloosa Management.
David Orrell | CNBC

Hedge fund veteran David Tepper trimmed some of his biggest tech holdings and added to his positions in energy plays during the first quarter, according to a security filing released Monday.

The billionaire investor told CNBC in March that he was bullish on the stock market because he thought that the 10-year U.S. Treasury would temporarily pause after yields rose rapidly earlier in the year.

Tepper runs Appaloosa Management, whose fund had long equity positions totaling just under $7 billion at the end of the first quarter. Check out its biggest positions below.

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway builds new stake in Aon, ramps up Kroger bet
Yun Li
CNBC ProTiger Global's Chase Coleman made a big bet on Roblox — check out the tech investor's other moves
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProSeth Klarman increases tech bets in the first quarter. Here are his top holdings
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More