10-year Treasury yield tops 1.65% amid inflation jitters

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 1.65% on Tuesday morning, as concerns about rising inflation remain, with focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting due out later this week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.651% at 4:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 2.368%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasurys

Yields rose early on Tuesday, with investor focus this week on minutes from the Fed's last meeting, due out Wednesday. Investors will be poring over the minutes for any indications as to the Fed's view on rising inflation. The Fed has maintained the view that rising inflation is transitory, despite market nervousness about sustained price pressures. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Monday that the central bank needed to keep its monetary policy "very strongly accommodative" in order to close the gap in unemployment.