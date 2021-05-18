U.S. companies are bearing the brunt of Trump's China tariffs, says Moody’s

A Chinese and U.S. flag at a booth during the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai, November 6, 2018. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

American businesses are bearing most of the cost burden from the elevated tariffs imposed at the height of the U.S.-China trade war, said Moody's Investors Service. The ratings agency said in a Monday report that U.S. importers absorbed more than 90% of additional costs resulting from the 20% U.S. tariff on Chinese goods. That means U.S. importers pay around 18.5% more in price for a Chinese product subject to that 20% tariff rate, while Chinese exporters receive 1.5% less for the same product, according to the report.

If the tariffs remain in place, pressure on US retailers will likely rise, leading to a greater pass-through to consumer prices Moody's Investors Service