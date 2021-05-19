CNBC Pro

BTIG keeps $50,000 target on bitcoin, says institutions are buying during rout

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
Share
Key Points
  • BTIG's Julian Emanuel is keeping his year-end target of $50,000 on bitcoin, despite its wild sell-off.
  • Institutional investors were buyers of the currency after it plunged to $30,000, he said.
  • Emanuel said the sell-off was in part sparked by new regulations from China, and the potential for U.S. regulations hangs over the crypto market.
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration.
Dado Ruvic | Reuters

BTIG's Julian Emanuel is keeping his $50,000 year-end target on bitcoin and says institutions were buyers of the cryptocurrency after its 30% price collapse.

Bitcoin was trading at about $40,000 in afternoon trading, after a wild ride that took it to $30,000, a 30% decline on the day.

Emanuel said when bitcoin hit bottom, there was interest in bitcoin from institutions that had a lower average entry point.

"The fact we're bouncing off $30,000 as hard as we're bouncing speaks to the fact that the institutional investors we are talking to continue to see this as a viable alternative in a diversified portfolio," said Emanuel, BTIG head of equities and derivatives strategy.

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBill Miller isn't fazed by the bitcoin drop and says the volatility is 'pretty routine'
Kevin Stankiewicz25 min ago
CNBC ProCathie Wood's Ark Invest bought more than $90 million of Coinbase amid the bitcoin rout this week
Maggie Fitzgerald4 hours ago
CNBC ProDavid Tepper trimmed tech stocks and bet on energy in the first quarter. Here are his top holdings
Jesse Pound
Read More