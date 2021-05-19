60% of U.S. adults have received at least one vaccine dose as case counts fall further

A healthcare worker from the El Paso Fire Department administers the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre near the Santa Fe International Bridge, in El Paso, Texas, May 7, 2021.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Tuesday shows 60% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

The milestone comes roughly six weeks ahead of July 4, the deadline for president Joe Biden's latest vaccination goal of getting 70% of adults to receive one dose or more.

U.S. case counts fell further Tuesday, with the seven-day average of daily new cases now at about 31,200, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. share of the total population vaccinated

About 48% of the U.S. population has received one dose or more of a vaccine and 38% is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.