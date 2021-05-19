JetBlue to start first London flights Aug. 11

JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

JetBlue Airways' is finally making the hop across the pond.

The New York-based carrier is now selling tickets for its first service from its home base at John F. Kennedy International Airport to London Heathrow, starting Aug. 11. After its debut, it plans to add flights from Kennedy Airport to London Gatwick on Sept. 29.

It plans to start London flights from Boston in the summer of 2022.

JetBlue's plan for London service has been in the works for more than two years. Executives have said the trans-Atlantic market was ripe for disruption, particularly with lower business-class fares than competitors offer.

A roundtrip JetBlue flight from Kennedy Airport to London Heathrow leaving Aug. 12 and returning Aug. 18 was posted for $1,968.45 in the airline's Mint cabin and $618 for its nonrefundable basic economy fare. On Delta Air Lines, the cheapest and most restrictive coach fare was listed as $1,007 roundtrip on those same dates and for $2,631 in its top-tier Delta One cabin. United Airlines fares to Heathrow from its Newark, New Jersey hub started at $845 and $2.573 for its Polaris business-class cabin.

JetBlue in February unveiled its revamped Mint business-class cabin that will feature suites with sliding doors for the London flights as well as some other longer-haul service.

The airline took delivery of its first long-range Airbus A321LR last month that will be used for the flights.