Homebuilder ETF is showing 'sign of exhaustion,' chart suggests — but it could be an opportunity

There may be hidden opportunity in the homebuilders, two traders say. Home construction stocks extended a week of losses on Tuesday after the U.S. Census reported the largest drop in housing starts since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) and SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) closed down nearly 2% on Tuesday. Rising construction material costs have weighed on the group in recent weeks. The whole group appears to have room to the downside, Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. He noticed that the ITB just had what chart analysts call an "outside week" — when a stock hits a higher high than the previous week's high, a lower low than the previous week's low and closing price below the previous week's low.

"It's a sign of exhaustion," Maley said. "When you see outside weeks, it just shows you that the group has moved too far." He said the same is happening in the chart of Home Depot, which brushed off a much stronger-than-expected earnings report on Tuesday to close roughly 0.5% lower.