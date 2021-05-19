The UAE and Bahrain offer third Sinopharm shots amid questions over vaccine effectiveness

People wait their turn to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a vaccination center set up at the Dubai International Financial Center in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on February 3, 2021. The UAE has administered at least three million doses to more than a quarter of its population.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are offering a booster shot of the Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine to residents and citizens who have already had two doses, the countries' medical authorities said.



"An additional supportive dose of Sinopharm is now available to people who have received the vaccine previously and who have now completed more than six months since the second dose," the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority tweeted Tuesday evening.

Bahrain's National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus simultaneously announced "the opening of registration for a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose for the most vulnerable groups in Bahrain, at least 6 months after taking the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, for first responders, as well as citizens and residents above the age of 50, as well as those suffering from obesity, low immunity, or other underlying health conditions."

The announcements come amid questions over Sinopharm's efficacy and reports of Covid-19 reinfections among people who have received their two doses of the shot.

The World Health Organization earlier in May approved Sinopharm for emergency use, making it the first non-Western vaccine to get the organization's green light. Developed by China's state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group (commonly referred to as Sinopharm) it is one of the country's two main shots that have been administered to millions of people in China and elsewhere, particularly in the developing world.

The UAE's vaccination campaign, one of the fastest in the world, has relied heavily on the Sinopharm shot, available to all residents and citizens since late 2020. The Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/University of Oxford and Sputnik V vaccines have also been available in Dubai for several months, while UAE capital Abu Dhabi only offered its residents Sinopharm until it recently changed course to offer Pfizer as well in late April.