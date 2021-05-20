Biden calls for crackdown on wealthy who hide bulk of income from tax

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, in Dearborn, Michigan on May 18, 2021.

President Joe Biden is calling for a crackdown on rich taxpayers who avoid tax by hiding a big chunk of their income from the IRS.

Tax compliance is among the many ways Biden is seeking to raise tax revenue from households earning more than $400,000 a year to fund the American Families Plan. The legislation would boost spending for initiatives like expanded education, childcare and paid leave.

Underreported income, largely among the wealthy, is the biggest contributor to the so-called "tax gap," according to a Treasury Department report issued Thursday.

That gap is the difference between tax paid and tax owed. It was estimated to be $584 billion in 2019 and $7 trillion over the next decade, according to the Treasury.

Around 80% of the tax gap comes from underreported income — much of which is due to "opaque income sources that accrue disproportionately to higher earners," the Treasury said.

It identifies certain non-labor income — from businesses like partnerships and proprietorships as well as rental income, for example. In such categories, individuals underreport roughly 55% of their income, according to the Department.