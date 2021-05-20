U.S. reports fewer than 30,000 cases for five straight days, with the nation averaging 1.8 million daily vaccinations

Jean Fletes, 13, receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Delores Fye, a licensed practical nurse, at the UHealth's pediatric mobile clinic on May 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

The U.S. has reported fewer than 30,000 cases for five straight days, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows, bringing the seven-day average of daily new infections to about 30,300.

It's the first time daily case counts have held below the 30,000 mark for five consecutive days since mid-June.

Roughly 1.8 million vaccinations have been reported on average each day over the past week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, and 48% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

U.S. Covid cases

Hopkins data shows that nationwide case counts have been on a mostly downward trend since the latest high point about a month ago in mid-April, when the country was seeing more than 71,000 cases per day. The latest seven-day average of daily new infections is 30,300.