Facebook's EU-U.S. data flows are under threat — that may spell trouble for other tech giants

In this photo illustration, the Facebook logo is seen on a smartphone screen with the EU flag in the background.

LONDON — Facebook faces a potential ban on the transfer of Europeans' data to the United States. That would be a "massive blow" to the social networking giant, according to experts, and has serious implications for other large American tech firms.

Last week, Ireland's High Court dismissed a challenge from Facebook over a regulatory inquiry that could lead to a ban on the flow of its user information from the European Union to the U.S.

It comes after a landmark ruling from the EU's top court invalidated the use of Privacy Shield, a framework for the transatlantic sharing of data.

The decision was a victory for Max Schrems, an Austrian privacy activist who has taken Facebook to task over how it handles data on European citizens. Schrems argued that, in light of revelations from American whistleblower Edward Snowden, U.S. law did not offer sufficient protection against surveillance by public authorities.

In September, Ireland's Data Protection Commission sent Facebook a preliminary order to stop using an alternative tool, known as standard contractual clauses, to send user information from the EU to the U.S.

Facebook said this measure would threaten its European operations and secured a temporary freeze on the order.

Now, the way Facebook transfers data from the EU to America is once again under threat. On Thursday, the Irish High Court will hold a short hearing where it is expected to lift a stay on the DPC's order and its inquiry into Facebook's EU-U.S. data flows.

"Like other companies, we have followed European rules and rely on Standard Contractual Clauses, and appropriate data safeguards, to provide a global service and connect people, businesses and charities," a Facebook spokesperson told CNBC.