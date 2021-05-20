Ford already has 20,000 reservations for new electric F-150 Lightning pickup

Ford Motor has taken 20,000 reservations for its new electric F-150 Lightning pickup in less than 12 hours since the truck was officially unveiled to the public Wednesday night, CEO Jim Farley told CNBC.

The automaker revealed the vehicle at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday night during an elaborate presentation at the company's world headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. The company's shares jumped by about 3% in premarket trading.

The reservations are being closely watched by the company as well as investors to gauge the interest of customers in EV pickups, which is an unproven segment that automakers are rushing to enter.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said the F-150 Lightning will be a test as to whether mainstream Americans truly want electric vehicles.