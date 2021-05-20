House passes $1.9 billion Capitol security bill that faces Senate roadblocks

Members of the National Guard walk through temporary security fencing outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The House passed a $1.9 billion U.S. Capitol security bill Thursday as Congress splinters over how to protect lives and the democratic process after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Democratic-held chamber approved the measure by the thinnest of margins a day after it passed a bill to set up an independent commission to investigate the attack on the legislature. Opposition from Republican leaders has raised doubts about whether either proposal can get through the evenly split Senate.

The House cleared the security funding in a 213-212 vote, while three representatives voted "present."

The three Democrats who opposed the bill and those who voted "present" are part of the party's progressive wing. Every Republican voted against the security money, a day after 35 GOP representatives backed the bipartisan deal to set up the commission to investigate the insurrection.

The House plans to leave Washington for three weeks, with its next votes expected the week of June 14.

The bill passed Thursday would pay back the National Guard and Washington, D.C., for costs incurred securing the Capitol this year, and provide the Capitol Police with overtime pay, retention bonuses and trauma resources. It also would create a response force that would aid the Capitol Police in emergencies, boost security for members of Congress and fortify doors and windows in the Capitol.