Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ross, Home Depot, Carnival and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Ross Stores — Shares of the retailer rose roughly 2% in extended trading after posting better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings results after the bell. Ross reported quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share compared with $0.88 expected, according to Refinitiv. The company also reported revenue of $4.52 billion, higher than analysts' $3.87 billion projection. Ross also announced a new $1.5 billion stock repurchase program through fiscal year 2022.

Home Depot — The hardware retailer's stock edged about 0.7% higher in after-hours trading following the company's announcement of a new $20 billion share repurchase program. Home Depot also said it declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $1.65 per share. The company crushed first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates Tuesday.

Cruise stocks — Shares of major cruise lines rose after the bell as Carnival announced Thursday afternoon that three of its brands are set to resume sailing in July. Carnival shares rose 1.6%, Royal Caribbean's stock edged 0.9% higher and Norwegian Cruise Line shares ticked 1.1% higher in extended trading. The Covid pandemic decimated the cruise line industry with public health restrictions keeping ships from sailing.

Palo Alto Networks — The cybersecurity stock jumped nearly 6% in extended trading after beating the Street on its top and bottom lines. Palo Alto reported earnings of $1.38 per shared, topping analysts' expectations of $1.28 per share. The company also posted $1.07 billion in quarterly revenue compared with $1.06 billion expected by analysts.