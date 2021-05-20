Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg under criminal tax investigation by New York attorney general

- The longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, is under criminal investigation by the New York attorney general's office in connection with his taxes.
The longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, is under criminal investigation by the New York attorney general's office in connection with his personal taxes, an official close to the probe told NBC News.
The investigation comes as prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's office have eyed Weisselberg and his adult sons in their own criminal probe of former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.
News of the probe comes two days after Attorney General Letitia James' spokesman said her office was investigating the Trump Organization in "a criminal capacity." Several investigators from the AG's office have been deployed to work with Vance's team.
James already was known to be conducting a civil investigation of the company related to allegations that it misstated the value of real estate properties for financial benefit. Weisselberg had been deposed by James' investigators as part of that probe.
A lawyer for Weisselberg, Mary Mulligan, and a Trump Organization spokeswoman did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the attorney general's probe of the CFO.
The New York Times first reported that Weisselberg was under criminal investigation.
The official who spoke to NBC News said that the probe by James' office into Weisselberg stems partly from documents shared with investigators by his former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg.
Jennifer Weisselberg, a former ballet dancer, also have provided records to DA Cyrus Vance's investigators for their own probe, and has met with those investigators multiple times.
Her lawyer, Duncan Levin, told WNBC News, "Ms. Weisselberg has been in touch with prosecutors from the criminal division of the New York Attorney General's Office since at least March."
Levin added: "She has provided information to them as part of their criminal investigation and will continue to cooperate in any way she can be helpful."
Jennifer Weisselberg's ex-husband Barry is a longtime employee of the Trump Organization.
She recently told NBC News that Allen Weisselberg "discusses everything with" Trump about the company's financial workings.
"And Donald trusts him to continue the legacy the way his father set things up," she said.
Vance's office is eyeing benefits that Barry Weisselberg received from the Trump Organization, which include a Central Park apartment where Jennifer and Barry lived for several years, rent-free.
Trump on Wednesday blasted James for criminally investigating his company.
"There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime," Trump said.
"But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here."