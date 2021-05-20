Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg under criminal tax investigation by New York attorney general

US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on.

The longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, is under criminal investigation by the New York attorney general's office in connection with his personal taxes, an official close to the probe told NBC News.

The investigation comes as prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's office have eyed Weisselberg and his adult sons in their own criminal probe of former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.

News of the probe comes two days after Attorney General Letitia James' spokesman said her office was investigating the Trump Organization in "a criminal capacity." Several investigators from the AG's office have been deployed to work with Vance's team.

James already was known to be conducting a civil investigation of the company related to allegations that it misstated the value of real estate properties for financial benefit. Weisselberg had been deposed by James' investigators as part of that probe.

A lawyer for Weisselberg, Mary Mulligan, and a Trump Organization spokeswoman did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the attorney general's probe of the CFO.

The New York Times first reported that Weisselberg was under criminal investigation.