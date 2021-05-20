10-year Treasury yield retreats as investors digest Fed taper talk

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, as investors digested comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, suggesting it might taper its asset purchases if the economy continues to recover rapidly. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped to 1.663% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 2.371%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasurys

The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.68% in the previous session, after minutes from the Fed's April meeting showed the central bank would reconsider its easy monetary policy if the economy continued to rapidly improve. "A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases," the meeting summary stated.