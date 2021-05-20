U.S. will keep Covid travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through June 21

US Customs officers speaks with people in a car beside a sign saying that the US border is closed at the US-Canada border in Lansdowne, Ontario, on March 22, 2020.

The U.S. will continue to enforce coronavirus-related restrictions on nonessential travel across U.S. land borders through June 21, the Biden administration announced on Thursday.

"We're working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve," the Department of Homeland Security said on Twitter.

Essential trade and travel will still be permitted, the DHS tweeted.

It was unclear from the DHS tweet if the agency anticipated easing those restrictions immediately after June 21, or if it would merely reassess the need for those limits at that time. DHS did not immediately respond to requests for clarification.