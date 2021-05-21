How to invest smartly when inflation picks up

Prices are picking up faster than usual, and the threat more investors are talking about is inflation.

Inflation presents challenges for investors in a number of ways, experts say.

Most simply, as the cost of living goes up, your returns don't go as far. That's a particularly vexing problem for retirees, who may rely mostly on their profits to pay their bills, whereas younger people also have their paychecks (and high-inflation has tended to lead to higher wages).

Another risk is that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates to curb rising costs, which tends to drag down equities.

"In general, inflation is usually negative for stocks," said Amy Arnott, a portfolio strategist at Morningstar.

She pointed to history as proof: Between 1973 and 1981, inflation rose by more than 9% a year. During the same period, stocks shed about 4% annually.

But don't panic — doing so has never helped an investor.

First of all, we still don't know if rising prices will become the new normal or if they're just a temporary result of a nation emerging from a pandemic and a year of lockdowns and restrictions. And even if costs continue to increase at a steady clip over the next few hears, history shows that stocks beat inflation over the long run.