Princes William and Harry slam the BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

LONDON — Britain's Prince William has sharply criticized the BBC for failing his late mother, Princess Diana, saying the deceitful way a journalist at the U.K. broadcaster secured an exclusive interview with her in 1995 fueled her feelings of isolation and worsened his parents' relationship.

In a separate statement issued at the same time on Thursday, Prince Harry blamed a toxic media culture for his mother's death.

William and Harry's comments came shortly after an inquiry found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir had used duplicitous means to win an interview with Diana and that the broadcaster had since sought to cover it up.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris, France at the age of 36 in 1997. Two years earlier, during a sensational BBC "Panorama" interview, more than 20 million people reportedly watched on as Diana shared details of her marriage to Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

"It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others," William, the Duke of Cambridge, said in a statement late Thursday.

"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her," he added.