Wall Street banks reveal how to trade the $60 trillion ‘green’ boom

A number of so-called green and socially-responsible stocks have big potential, according to analysts from three investment banks who picked some of their favorites.

Morgan Stanley, UBS and Credit Suisse all see significant returns for investors in the space over the long term. It comes as "ESG stocks" (those where investors consider environmental, social and governance factors) remain in focus, with assets under management in sustainability-focused funds nearing $2 trillion this year.

For its part, UBS likes carbon-reducing tech — such as electric vehicles — and said the sector needs about $60 trillion of investment by 2040.

Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, picked more than a dozen stocks set to get a boost from the EU's massive recovery fund. And Credit Suisse analyzed assets across ESG, picking "quality" stocks with a focus on society and governance as well as environmental themes.

Here are some of the banks' top picks: