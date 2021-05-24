Lordstown Motors' shares tumble after slashing 2021 production plans, says it needs more capital

Lordstown Motors Corp Chief Executive Steve Burns poses with a prototype of the electric vehicle start-up's Endurance pickup truck, which it will begin building in the second half of 2021, at the company's plant in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S. June 25, 2020. Lordstown Motors | Reuters

Shares of Lordstown Motors tumbled more than 9% during after-hours trading after the company slashed its production guidance for the year and said it will need to raise additional capital. In a statement Monday, Lordstown CEO Steve Burns said the company has "encountered some challenges" as it prepares to begin production of an electric pickup truck called the Endurance in late-September. Lordstown said it expects to produce — at best — half of the vehicles it previously forecasted this year. It also said its projected expenses will be between $335 million and $350 million, up from between $220 million and $235 million. It also lowered its forecast for year-end liquidity from at least $200 million to between $50 million and $75 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Burns cited "significantly higher than expected expenditures for parts/equipment, expedited shipping costs, and expenses associated with third-party engineering resources" as reasons for the increase in expenses. "We secured a number of critical parts and equipment in advance, so we are still in a position to ramp the Endurance, but we do need additional capital to execute on our plans," he said. "We believe we have several opportunities to raise capital in various forms and have begun those discussions." The changes are the latest blow to Lordstown. Shares of the aspiring automaker tumbled last week after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to underperform with a $1 price target following the debut of the Ford F-150 electric pickup, a competitor to the Lordstown Endurance.